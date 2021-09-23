13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Sep. 23, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 70s with clouds early this morning, and it's fairly calm. Highs climb to the mid 90s today with hazy sunshine on account of wildfire smoke. Breezes remain under 15 mph. It looks warm (mid 90s) from this weekend through Monday, with low 90s Tuesday before a system next Wednesday drops highs to the 80s. Nighttime and early morning temperatures will continue to dip to the low 70s during this stretch, so morning activities will remain in the 70s & 80s. Small rain chances in the valley (10%) are possible today, and then again Sunday through the middle of next week. Mountain rain chances will pick up to 20% and 30% on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.