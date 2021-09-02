13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Sep. 2, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Thursday starts in the 70s with a clear sky and calm conditions, but southwest breezes at 15-25 mph and hazy sunshine courtesy of light wildfire smoke will send highs to the upper 90s this afternoon as dry air moves back into Las Vegas. Lows tonight drop to the 70s before the upper 90s return Friday afternoon. We heat up to 102° Saturday and will reach either side of 105° from Sunday through Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure dominates our part of the country. Dry air will give way to enough humidity to mention small (10%) valley rain chances starting Tuesday afternoon, and stray mountain storms could get going as early as Monday midday. Nighttime lows will be in the low 80s over the weekend through the middle of next week.