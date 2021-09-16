13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Sep. 16, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the upper 60s and 70s this morning across the valley, but southwest winds at 15-25 mph most of the day send afternoon highs to the upper 90s. It may briefly hit 100° on the north and east side of the valley. This evening will be in the 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s. A slight drop Friday to the mid 90s as humidity increases enough to mention a 20% rain and storm chance in the valley (it's 30% in the mountains) alongside south winds at 15-25 mph. Saturday looks similar, with a small 10% rain and storm chance in the valley (it's 20% in the mountains) as highs reach the mid 90s and southwest winds blow at 15-25 mph. Sunday looks sunny and breezy again (southwest gusts to 25 mph will continue Sunday night) with highs in the mid 90s, but a cold front early Monday delivers north gusts to 25 mph and keep highs in the upper 80s! We should see cooler nights and mornings in the 60s starting Monday night. Tuesday will climb to the low 90s with northeast gusts to 20 mph and sunshine. Wednesday will warm to the mid 90s with east winds up to 20 mph.