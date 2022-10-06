Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, October 6, 2022

Sunny and quiet weather continues into the start of the weekend.
The October 6, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:51 AM, Oct 06, 2022
LAS VEGAS — Sunny and calm weather continues another couple days. We wake to temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70° this morning, with 80s by 9 a.m. and low 90s for highs this afternoon (about 5° above-average for early October). Evening temperatures drop from the 80s into the 70s under a clear sky with calm winds, and overnight and early morning lows remain in the mid 60s to near 70°. Low 90s on Friday and Saturday, with a slight uptick in humidity Sunday as low pressure develops across the Desert Southwest. Isolated showers or thundershowers on Sunday and Monday (10% chance) with scattered showers or thundershowers Tuesday and Wednesday (20% chance). Southwest winds should increase to 30 mph on Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday as that weather systems hangs tough over the West.

