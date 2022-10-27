13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, October 27, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Keep your jacket handy this morning! Northeast gusts at 25 mph combine with temperatures in the 50s to make for a blustery Thursday. Afternoon highs reach the mid and upper 60s alongside sunshine as north breezes linger. Readings drop into the 50s this evening and the upper 40s late tonight. Highs remain in the upper 60s Friday with calm conditions and sunshine. A warm-up to the mid 70s is expected this weekend and early next week. The forecast on Halloween has mid 70s in the afternoon and 60s during trick-or-treating after sunset. Overnight lows remain chilly this weekend, in the upper 40s and low 50s. An approaching weather system delivers south gusts near 25 mph to start November on Tuesday and Wednesday. A 20% rain chance arrives late Wednesday and increases to 40% on Thursday. Highs will drop from the mid 70s Tuesday to the upper 60s Wednesday and mid 60 Thursday.