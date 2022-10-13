13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, October 13, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Sunny and calm as we wake to temperatures in the low and mid 60s this morning. We'll warm to the 80s by 10 a.m. with afternoon highs near 90°. Evening temperatures drop through the 80s to the 70s by 10 p.m., and early morning lows drop back to the low and mid 60s to start Friday. Sunshine with highs near 90° again on Friday, before isolated showers and thundershowers develop this weekend as a weak weather system crosses along the U.S. and Mexico border. Highs should drop from the upper 80s Saturday to the mid 80s Sunday and Monday as a result. Right now the rain chance in Las Vegas is 20% Saturday and Saturday night and 10% Sunday. Another batch of small rain chances returns by the middle of next week on Wednesday and Thursday, and at the very least an increase in cloud coverage should keep highs in the low and mid 80s during that stretch.