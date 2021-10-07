13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Oct. 7, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Partly cloudy this morning as we start in the 60s and 70s. Mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs back in the mid 80s as southwest winds hit 15-25 mph. Scattered rain showers are possible tonight through Friday morning with thicker clouds. Lows tonight drop to the upper 60s and highs Friday are limited to the mid 70s in spite of afternoon sun and continued southwest gusts to 25 mph. Saturday starts in the 50s and finished in the mid 70s with north breezes at 10-20 mph. Sunday looks sunny and less breezy with upper 50s in the morning and upper 70s in the afternoon. Monday sees southwest gusts of 25 mph in the morning, with west gusts to 30 mph and highs in the 70s in the afternoon as clouds increase. Winds will shift to the northwest at 30 mph Monday night with a rain chance accompanying a cold front. Northwest gusts to 40 mph on Tuesday will sink morning lows to the low 50s and keep daytime highs in the mid 60s! Wednesday starts in the 40s for the first time this fall, and highs will be limited to the upper 60s in spite of sunshine and calmer conditions.