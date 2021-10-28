13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Oct. 28, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 50s this morning with a clear sky and winds under 10 mph. In spite of a few northeast breezes at 10-15 mph today, highs should hit the upper 70s as sunshine continues. This evening we'll dip into the 60s by 9 p.m. with lows in the upper 50s after midnight. Highs return to the upper 70s Friday and reach 80° Saturday in spite of thicker high clouds Saturday afternoon. Breezes will blow at 10-15 mph each of the next few afternoons, but no stronger than that. Halloween on Sunday delivers highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny conditions, and trick-or-treat temperatures falling from the low 70s to the upper 60s with winds under 10 mph. Highs drop slightly (to the mid 70s) on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as we kick off November. Partly cloudy conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday, but no rain chances are expected. Lows at night will generally dip to the mid and upper 50s during the next week.