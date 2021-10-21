13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Oct. 21, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 50s now and today looks mostly cloudy with highs back in the mid 70s this afternoon. Evening temperatures fall into the 60s and overnight lows dip to the mid 50s. We'll reach 81° Friday as southwest breezes hit 10-20 mph with a partly cloudy sky. Southwest winds reach 25 mph gusts Saturday (high 76°) and 25 mph gusts Sunday (high 77°) under partly cloudy conditions and dry. Each morning will start in the upper 50s and low 60s this weekend. Monday delivers a rain chance (40% in the valley) with southwest gusts to 30 mph and highs again in the mid 70s. The rain may not arrive until late in the day or Monday night, but at some point most neighborhoods will likely see at least a little rain. Snow will likely fall in the higher elevations with this system! Northwest breezes should drop highs to the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday as sunshine returns. Lows those nights will be cooler, in the low 50s and even upper 40s away from The Strip.