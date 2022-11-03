13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, November 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's mostly cloudy and cold this morning (in the 40s) with passing rain showers in the forecast. Northwest winds at 15-25 mph keep afternoon highs in the mid 50s for the first time since early March. Snow levels are down below 5,000 feet with this system, so slippery travel is expected in the Spring Mountains, Mountain Pass in California, Lincoln County, southern Utah, and northern Arizona. We'll dry out completely by sunset, and temperatures tumble to the upper 30s and low 40s across the Las Vegas valley late tonight through early Friday morning. Northeast breezes Friday (10-15 mph) accompany a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 60s. The weekend looks calm and mostly sunny. Each morning starts in the 40s, with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and near 70° Sunday. We "fall back" Saturday night into Sunday morning, so sunrise shifts one hour earlier to 6:08 a.m. on Sunday, and sunset moves to 4:39 p.m. Southwest winds on Monday and Tuesday reach 30 mph as our next weather system swings across Southern Nevada, with 25 mph lingering gusts on Wednesday. Highs drop from the upper 60s Monday to the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. A small 20% shower chance develops late Monday, Tuesday, and early Wednesday.