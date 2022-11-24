13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, November 24, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Breezy Thanksgiving conditions are forecast for Southern Nevada. As a storm system spins over New Mexico, north gusts of 25 mph are expected in Las Vegas this morning and this afternoon. Gusts will reach 50 mph from Lake Mohave to Laughlin, where a Wind Advisory is in place until 6:00 p.m. Mostly sunny conditions are expected today, with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s giving way to highs in the low 60s. Winds will relax by this evening, and temperatures will drop through the 50s into the low 40s as the night wears on. Plan on quiet weather with highs in the low 60s and gusts under 15 mph Friday through the weekend. A few more high clouds are here Saturday. Next week, a weather system kicks up the wind Monday (southwest gusts 25 mph) and Tuesday (north gusts 20 mph) and delivers the chance of passing showers, mainly Monday afternoon through Monday night. The chance is only 30% in Las Vegas, and any rainfall amounts would be light. A big cool down to highs in the low 50s is forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and low temperatures those nights will be down in the low and mid 30s!