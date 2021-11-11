13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Nov. 11, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Veterans Day beings in the 50s and 60s with north winds at 10-20 mph in Las Vegas. Sunshine sends highs to the upper 70s this afternoon. Gusts could hit 30-40 mph in Laughlin, making for choppy conditions from Lake Mohave southward down the Colorado River valley. After an evening in the 60s, lows tonight drop to the mid 50s as winds relax. Highs hover in the upper 70s to near 80° through the weekend and into early next week. Clouds increase Tuesday as highs dip to the mid 70s, with a forecast closer to 70 degrees Wednesday. Nighttime lows stay in the 50s during this stretch.