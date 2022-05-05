13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, May 5, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Calm and cool this morning, in the 60s at sunrise. This afternoon will be the hottest so far this year at 94°, which is 11° above-average, as southwest gusts hit 30 mph with a mostly sunny sky. Still breezy this evening and tonight, as we drop through the 80s after sunset and dip near 70° late. Southwest gusts at 35 mph Friday afternoon will send highs back to the mid 90s. Saturday is breezy, with 25 mph gusts, and highs in the low 90s. Mother's Day looks very windy, with southwest gusts up to 50 mph stirring up dust as highs reach the mid 80s. A big temperature drop next week, with highs in the mid 70s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Southwest breezes are expected to linger next week during that cooldown. Overnight lows next week will be in the low 50s near The Strip and upper 40s in cooler valley neighborhoods.