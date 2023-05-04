13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, May 4, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Spotty light showers this morning as we wake up to the 50s and low 60s with southwest winds at 15-25 mph. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 60s to near 70° this afternoon with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky and southwest gusts up to 30 mph. Isolated showers are possible today (40% chance early, then a 20% chance later) as low pressure pushes into California. We'll be partly-to-mostly cloudy tonight as we dip to the 50s as southwest winds linger at 10-20 mph. Friday reaches the low 70s as southwest gusts return to 25 mph under a mostly sunny sky. Expect mid 70s Saturday (southwest gusts 25-35 mph) with increasing clouds. Warmth (highs near 80°) returns Sunday as breezes remain under 20 mph for the first time all week. A stretch of mid 80s kicks in Monday and lasts through most of next week. Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.