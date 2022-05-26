13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, May 26, 2022

LAS VEGAS —We quickly climb out of the 70s and through the 80s this morning, with 90s by 10 a.m. and 100s by early afternoon. Mostly sunny with a south breeze up to 25 mph and a high of 102°. Still warm this evening in the 90s, with 80s by midnight and lows in the mid 70s by sunrise Friday. Up to 100° Friday afternoon with increasing clouds late in the day and southwest gusts to 30 mph. Mid 90s Saturday with stronger southwest gusts to 40 mph and partly cloudy conditions. Sunday looks very windy, with west gusts up to 45 mph and highs near 90°. Memorial Day Monday should deliver low 80s as northwest breezes hit 15-25 mph. Mid 80s Tuesday as northeast breezes hit 15-25 mph. We're back in the low 90s Wednesday (June 1st) with upper 90s expected next Thursday and beyond, through the first week of June.