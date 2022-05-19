13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, May 19, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Highs hit the triple digits in much of Las Vegas this afternoon as southwest gusts hit 35 mph alongside a sunny sky. A Red Flag Warning for elevated fire danger is in place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This evening dips through the 90s into the 80s, with lows at night in the low 70s and west winds at 15-25 mph. Highs drop to the middle 80s Friday as north gusts reach 30 mph with sunshine. We'll dip to the upper 50s and low 60s Friday night into Saturday morning, as north breezes linger at 10-20 mph. Saturday afternoon delivers pleasant highs in the mid 80s with breezes under 15 mph and sunshine. Daytime temperatures jump to the low 90s Sunday and Monday, and upper 90s to near 100° Tuesday and beyond. Breezes pick back up to 25 mph in the afternoon on Sunday and Monday. Nighttime lows will be in the mid and upper 60s during this stretch.