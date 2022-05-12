13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, May 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Starting off chilly, in the low and mid 50s with northwest breezes at 15-25 mph early this morning. A quick climb to 78° today as sunshine gives way to some afternoon highs clouds and southeast breezes blow at 5-15 mph. We'll hit 89° Friday, 97° Saturday, and 100° on Sunday and Monday. A break in the wind on Friday and Saturday with gusts limited to 15 mph. Southwest gusts to 25 mph return Sunday through early next week. As temperatures climb near 100 degrees, nighttime lows will increase to the low 70s. Upper 90s are here Tuesday and Wednesday but we will likely drop closer to 90° on Thursday and Friday.