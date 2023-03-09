13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, March 9, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the upper 30s and low 40s with plenty of high clouds this morning. Increasing sunshine by late morning helps afternoon highs reach the mid 60s while afternoon breezes are limited to 10-15 mph. Breezes pick up to 10-20 mph around and after midnight, as clouds increase and low temperatures only drop to the low 50s. A round of strong southwest gusts to 40-50 mph is here Friday, and maximum winds Saturday hit 30-40 mph from the west-southwest. In spite of mostly cloudy conditions, we'll approach our first 70° weather since mid-February on Friday. Las Vegas expects low-to-mid 70s this weekend through early next week. These temperatures are a few degrees milder than average for mid-March. Nighttime lows will drop to the low and mid 50s through next week. A small 20% shower chance next Tuesday increases to 30% on Wednesday, when a cool down to the mid 60s is expected thanks to northwest winds at 15-25 mph.