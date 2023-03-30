13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, March 30, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 40s this morning and highs today will struggle to escape the upper 50s. Southwest winds blow at 15-25 mph this morning and this afternoon. There's a 20% chance for passing showers from late morning through afternoon, and a few more raindrops may linger into early evening. Plan on lows tonight in the upper 30s and low 40s with a mainly clear sky and winds under 15 mph. Mid 60s return Friday with mostly sunny weather and a few 15-20 mph gusts. We're back to the low 70s on Saturday (sunny with a few 15-20 mph gusts) and mid 70s Sunday (sunny with some 30 mph gusts) for the first couple days of April. A round of 40 mph west gusts on Monday will send highs back to the low 60s, bring some clouds, and a 10% shower chance. Another big dip to highs in the upper 50s on Tuesday, with low 60s on Wednesday. Typically highs are in the mid 70s this time of early spring.