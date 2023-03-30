LAS VEGAS — It's in the 40s this morning and highs today will struggle to escape the upper 50s. Southwest winds blow at 15-25 mph this morning and this afternoon. There's a 20% chance for passing showers from late morning through afternoon, and a few more raindrops may linger into early evening. Plan on lows tonight in the upper 30s and low 40s with a mainly clear sky and winds under 15 mph. Mid 60s return Friday with mostly sunny weather and a few 15-20 mph gusts. We're back to the low 70s on Saturday (sunny with a few 15-20 mph gusts) and mid 70s Sunday (sunny with some 30 mph gusts) for the first couple days of April. A round of 40 mph west gusts on Monday will send highs back to the low 60s, bring some clouds, and a 10% shower chance. Another big dip to highs in the upper 50s on Tuesday, with low 60s on Wednesday. Typically highs are in the mid 70s this time of early spring.
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, March 30, 2023
Breezy and chilly with a few showers today
Posted at 5:56 AM, Mar 30, 2023
