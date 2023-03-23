13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, March 23, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Cooler-than-average weather continues, with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s followed by afternoon highs in the low 60s. Southwest breezes will relax today, only blowing at 10-15 mph this afternoon as a slim 10% shower chance develops and lingers into the early evening. If any showers can make it from the mountains into the valley, they'd also deliver some gusty winds. Tonight dips to the low 40s with fairly calm conditions.

Friday turns breezy (northwest winds at 15-25 mph) with sunshine sending afternoon highs back to the low 60s. A shot of chillier air is here this weekend, with highs in the mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. Breezes should stay under 15 mph this weekend. Saturday looks partly cloudy and Sunday sees even more sunshine.

Monday looks partly cloudy and in the low 60s before a brief spurt near 70° Tuesday (which is unfortunately accompanied by southwest winds at 20-30 mph and a 10% shower chance. We dip back to the mid 60s Wednesday as a 10% shower chance continues and southwest winds linger at 15-25 mph.

We anticipate mid 60s next Friday, which is the last day of March, and are hopeful that temperatures will trend back to near 70° as we flip the calendar to April next weekend. The Climate Prediction Center expects near-normal temperatures next month in Southern Nevada, which hopefully means a return to highs in the 70s.