13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Mar. 31, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the upper 50s and 60s this morning with a partly cloudy sky. A few parts of the valley have breezes at 10-15 mph at sunrise. Highs stay in the upper 70s today with afternoon winds under 10 mph. Evening temperatures drop through the 60s with lows in the mid 50s late tonight. Highs climb to the low 80s Friday with sunshine and calm conditions as we flip the calendar to April. Saturday sees mid 80s as south gusts reach 20 mph. Sunday looks mostly cloudy and breezy (southwest gusts to 20 mph) with highs in the low 80s. In spite of northwest gusts to 20 mph on Monday and Tuesday, highs will climb from the low 80s to the upper 80s on those respective afternoons. Lingering northeast gusts to 25 mph on Wednesday accompany sunshine and highs in the mid 80s, before upper 80s to near 90° weather arrives Thursday through Friday and Saturday. Nighttime lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60° during this stretch.