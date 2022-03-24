13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Mar. 24, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Today starts in the 50s with calm conditions and sunshine, and this afternoon delivers the first official 80° day of the year (Las Vegas expects 84°) as east winds stay under 10 mph. This evening drops through the 70s and 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. Friday and Saturday flirt with 90° for the first time this year, with a forecast of 89° and 91°, respectively. Each of those afternoons should set new record highs. We'll turn mostly cloudy by Friday afternoon, and stay mostly cloudy on Saturday as south winds pick up to 15-25 mph in the afternoon. Sunday sees southwest gusts to 25 mph, a mostly cloudy sky, and highs in the mid 80s. Monday delivers mostly cloudy weather, a 50% chance for passing showers, southwest gusts to 25 mph, and highs only in the low 70s. Tuesday morning sees a small (20%) lingering rain chance, with afternoon highs in the low 70s as northwest winds blow at 15-25 mph and we turn partly cloudy. Wednesday offers north winds at 15-25 mph and sunshine, with highs back in the upper 70s.