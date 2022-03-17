13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Mar. 17, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 50s with a clear sky at sunrise and north winds at 10-20 mph. Expect another push of afternoon clouds for St. Patrick's Day as highs reach near 70° with a northeast wind at 5-15 mph. This evening looks mostly cloudy but after midnight we'll turn clear (look for the full moon) with lows in the upper 40s late. Friday looks fantastic, with a sunny sky, winds under 10 mph, and highs in the upper 70s. Another round of wind this weekend, with southwest gusts to 30 mph Saturday, a mostly cloudy sky, and highs in the upper 70s with a small 20% rain chance. Sunday delivers a drop to the mid 60s, passing rain showers (30% chance), a mix of clouds and sun, and north gusts up to 35 mph. We'll be near 70° Monday as north winds continue to hit 30 mph with sunshine. North winds linger up to 25 mph on Tuesday but highs should reach the upper 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday and Thursday deliver 80° temperatures, and low 80s arrive Friday and Saturday.