Watch Now
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, June 8, 2023

The June 8, 2023 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 10:43:22-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An area of low pressure will slowly move from southern California to southern Nevada through Thursday, bringing cooler-than-average temperatures, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm chances. Las Vegas sees a 20% chance of rain Thursday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

RELATED: Las Vegas still waiting on first 100-degree day

South winds pick up 15-20 mph Thursday afternoon after a quiet morning. Temperatures will start in the 70s and 60s and land in the upper 80s- which is below average for this time of year. This weekend, we're looking for daytime highs in the low 90s with gusty afternoon conditions. South winds gust up to 30-35 mph as another low pressure system makes its way towards our region.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018