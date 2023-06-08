13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, June 8, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An area of low pressure will slowly move from southern California to southern Nevada through Thursday, bringing cooler-than-average temperatures, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm chances. Las Vegas sees a 20% chance of rain Thursday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

South winds pick up 15-20 mph Thursday afternoon after a quiet morning. Temperatures will start in the 70s and 60s and land in the upper 80s- which is below average for this time of year. This weekend, we're looking for daytime highs in the low 90s with gusty afternoon conditions. South winds gust up to 30-35 mph as another low pressure system makes its way towards our region.