LAS VEGAS — Expect a mostly sunny sky this morning and a quick warm-up through the 80s into the 90s by 10 a.m. as humidity accentuates the heat. Highs approach 100° this afternoon as southwest winds blow at 15-25 mph. There's a 30% rain and storm chance from midday and afternoon into this evening, and any showers may produce lightning, brief downpours, and strong gusts of wind. Tonight turns mainly clear late, with lows near 80° by daybreak tomorrow. Friday is dry and 103°, and the weekend sees highs near 105° each afternoon. Next week is also around 105° each day, with humidity picking back up starting Monday, setting the stage for small afternoon rain and storm chances next week. The marginal mugginess will make the heat feel worse than if it were dry. Nighttime lows won't cool off too much, only dipping to the low and mid 80s. To beat the heat, it's important to shift outdoor activities to the early morning (or wait until the sun is going down), in addition to drinking extra water, taking breaks in the air conditioning, avoiding excess caffeine and alcohol, and keeping a close eye on pets, kids, and the elderly.