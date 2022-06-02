13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, June 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's clear and in the upper 60s and low 70s this morning with light wind. Sunshine and afternoon breezes at 15-25 mph will boost highs to the upper 90s. Evening high clouds will keep us in the 80s until after midnight, with lows in the mid 70s late as southwest winds linger at 10-20 mph. We're back to the upper 90s Friday afternoon with partly cloudy conditions and gusts increasing from 25 mph to 30 mph as the day wears on. Saturday sees southwest gusts of 35 mph alongside mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid 90s. Sunday is a bit breezy, with southwest gusts of 25 mph, as partly cloudy conditions accompany highs in the mid 90s. Next week delivers a hot stretch of weather with more sun and less wind by midweek as a ridge of high pressure delivers a long stretch of heat. Highs climb from the upper 90s Monday to 100° Tuesday and will climb to 105° by the following weekend.