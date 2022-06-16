13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, June 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's fairly calm and clear at sunrise, with wake-up temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s. South winds pick up to 25 mph from midday through afternoon as highs sizzle at 107°. To beat the heat, it's important to shift outdoor activities to the early morning (or wait until the sun is going down), in addition to drinking extra water, taking breaks in the air conditioning, avoiding excess caffeine and alcohol, and keeping a close eye on pets, kids, and the elderly. This evening will be in the 90s, with lows near 80° after midnight as southwest gusts linger at 20 mph. Stronger southwest gusts of 40 mph on Friday and Saturday will elevate the fire danger, cause periods of blowing dust, and deteriorate the air quality. It's possible that smoke from distant wildfires in Mexico and Arizona may deliver a hazy sky to Southern Nevada over the next few days. Highs reach 102° Friday and 95° Saturday with a mix of sunshine and partial clouds each day. While showers and thundershowers are possible over Arizona those days, we'll keep it dry in Southern Nevada. Sunday is both Father's Day and Juneteenth, and looks nice in the morning (70s early) before heating up to 92° in the afternoon as southwest gusts linger 25 mph with sunshine. Upper 90s on Monday give way to triple digits starting Tuesday and exceeding 105° Wednesday and beyond.