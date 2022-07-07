LAS VEGAS — Sunshine continues today as the heat increases. We start in the low 80s at sunrise but return to the low 90s by 9am. South winds will blow at 15-25 mph from midday through afternoon as highs approach 103°. This evening drops through the 90s, with 80s by 11pm and low temperatures around 80° before sunrise tomorrow morning. Maximum daytime winds reach 25 mph through Saturday, keeping dry air in place over Southern Nevada. Highs climb to 105° Friday and 107° each weekend afternoon, so plan on plenty of heat. Nighttime lows will hover in the low 80s during this stretch. Highs approach 110° next week! There are signs that monsoon humidity will return to Southern Nevada next week, so small (10%-20%) daytime storm chances are in the forecast starting Tuesday. To beat the heat, it's important to shift outdoor activities to the early morning (sunrise is near 5:30am) when temperatures are less hot. Or wait until after 7pm to avoid direct sunshine; twilight doesn't end until 8:30 pm so there's still some light left for outdoor activities. When outside remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight and light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol, keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water, and watch young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness.