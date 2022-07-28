LAS VEGAS — Highs climb to 100°-101° today and Friday as additional rounds of scattered storms arrive from the north around sunset with lightning, localized downpours, and strong wind gusts. It's about a 30% chance here in the valley. It remains humid through the weekend. Wake-up temperatures remain in the 80s, and climb back to the 90s by late morning before hitting 100° by late afternoon. Outside of gusty thunderstorm winds, south breezes will blow at 10-20 mph. Nighttime lows remain in the mid 80s during this stretch. The storm chance dips to 20% on Saturday as we hit 101°. More clouds on Sunday and Monday will keep highs at 99° as storm chances climb back to 30% while monsoon mugginess continues. We'll trend slightly drier on Tuesday and Wednesday, return to 101° each afternoon, and be able to leave storm chances out of the forecast for the first time in over a week.