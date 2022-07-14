LAS VEGAS — It's partly to mostly cloudy and humid this morning with temperatures in the 90s. We'll hit 100° by 11:00 a.m. and reach 107° this afternoon as southwest winds blow at 15-25 mph. Scattered thundershowers are expected over the mountains by noon, and will drift north across the valley with gusty winds, lightning, and isolated, brief downpours this afternoon. There's a 30% chance of rain today and a 20% chance of rain on Friday. We'll drop from the 90s this evening into the mid 80s for a few hours before sunrise tomorrow. Monsoon mugginess continues Friday as a 20% storm chance returns to the valley. It will be partly cloudy tomorrow with highs around 108° and south winds at 15-25 mph. Weekend highs reach 108°-109° on both Saturday and Sunday as rain chances drop to 10% and the humidity dips a little. Highs around 107°-108° remain unpleasant next week with mostly sunny conditions and south winds at 15-25 mph. Nighttime lows remain in the mid and upper 80s during this stretch, which means quick warm-ups through the 90s from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. most days.

To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities to between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. or wait until after 7pm to avoid direct sunshine; sun set is near 8:00 p.m. but it doesn't get dark until after 8:30 p.m. When working or exercising outside remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water. It's important to watch those vulnerable to the intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness.