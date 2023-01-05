13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, January 5, 2022

LAS VEGAS — We're mostly cloudy and dry as Thursday morning gets rolling. Showers develop by late morning and midday, then become widespread by early afternoon. Rainfall amounts between 0.10" and 0.20" are expected around Las Vegas, so slippery streets will likely lead to an increase in crashes. Aside from the clouds and rain, south breezes blow at 10-20 mph this afternoon and tonight. Temperatures start in the mid 40s but won't warm beyond the mid 50s today. Showers exit Southern Nevada around sunset, with a partly cloudy and breezy night as lows dip to the low 40s.

A Winter Storm Warning is posted for elevations above 6,000 feet today and tonight, where snow totals will range from 6" to 15" alongside 50 mph gusts.

Down in the valley, highs remain in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday (mostly sunny) and this weekend (mostly cloudy) as breezes stay under 15 mph. Colder nights are expected, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s through the weekend. Rain chances pick back up early next week, sitting at 30% by Monday afternoon and night, and 50% across Tuesday. Between 0.10" and 0.20" of rain is expected. Highs remain in the upper 50s through the middle of next week, and Wednesday will be dry and partly cloudy.