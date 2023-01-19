13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, January 19, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 30s this morning with calm conditions and a partly cloudy sky. West winds at 10-20 mph this afternoon will blow in from the northwest at 15-25 mph this evening and tonight. Highs today will only reach 50°, but the bigger weather story is a 30% chance of rain showers this afternoon and evening. Snow levels drop to 2,500 feet after dark, which means west and south parts of the valley like Summerlin and Anthem may see snow showers this evening and tonight. The chance of a passing snow shower lingers after midnight, as temperatures drop to the mid 30s and cold winds continue. A few inches of snow are expected in the Spring Mountains and the Sheep Range, primarily above 4,000 feet, where a Winter Weather Advisory runs through Friday morning.

Friday is windy, with northwest gusts at 25-30 mph in Las Vegas and 35 mph in Laughlin. Despite being mostly sunny, temperatures that start in the mid 30s in the morning won't escape the low 50s in the afternoon. On Saturday and Sunday, breezes will be limited to 5-15 mph in Las Vegas, and Laughlin expects 40 mph gusts on Saturday (and again on Monday). Mostly sunny weekend weather will remain cold, sunrise temperatures in the low and mid 30s, and afternoon highs in the low 50s. North breezes return to Las Vegas on Monday, so the chilly highs in the low 50s will continue. Nighttime lows will remain in the low and mid 30s. Sunny and dry weather lasts through next week as a ridge of high pressure influences the weather across the West.