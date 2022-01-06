13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Jan. 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS —We start in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning but expect a slight warm-up to the low 60s this afternoon. Continued mostly sunny and calm conditions in the forecast for Las Vegas. Tonight we'll dip back to the low 40s under a clear and calm sky. Highs return to the low 60s Friday as south winds hit 10-20 mph and high clouds develop. Highs Saturday hit 60° with sunny and calm conditions, then dip to the upper 50s Sunday and early next week. Thicker clouds arrive on Monday and Tuesday, but for now, any rain chances should remain southeast of Nevada.