13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Jan. 27, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 30s this morning with winds at 5-10 mph at sunrise yielding a wind chill in the 20s in spots. Northeast gusts hit 25 mph after 9 a.m. and in spite of sunshine, highs remain in the low 60s. Breezes linger tonight as lows dip to the mid 30s. Friday delivers lingering breezes at 10-20 mph, sunshine, and highs in the upper 50s. The weekend looks calm and in the low 60s, with thicker clouds Saturday afternoon before sunshine returns Sunday. South winds will increase to 20 mph on Monday as highs remain in the low 60s. A cold front delivers north gusts to 30 mph on Tuesday and 25 mph on Wednesday, limiting highs to the mid 50s. Right now we don't anticipate any rain chances in the valley with this drop in temperatures.