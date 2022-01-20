Watch
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Jan. 20, 2022

Breezy start today
The January 20, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:24 AM, Jan 20, 2022
LAS VEGAS —A round of north breezes this morning (25 mph gusts) as temperatures begin in the 40s but wind chills feel like the 30s. Breezes relax this afternoon as sunshine sends us near 60°. Lows tonight drop near 40° under fairly calm and mainly clear conditions. A Wind Advisory is posted for Friday as afternoon gusts hit 35 mph in Las Vegas with a partly cloudy sky and highs near 60°. North gusts reach 40-45 mph the next several days in Lake Mohave and Laughlin. Las Vegas remains breezy Saturday (25 mph gusts) with highs near 60° and sunshine. Low 60s continue Sunday through early next week, as valley winds drop below 15 mph. Nighttime lows will dip to the upper 30s and low 40s during this stretch.

