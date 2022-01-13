13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Jan. 13, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Partly to mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the low 40s and winds under 10 mph as we start Thursday. Highs reach the low 60s as clouds turn thick from midday through afternoon. Lows tonight drop to the mid 40s as clouds linger. A system passing northeast of us Friday delivers north gusts of 25 mph in the valley, 40 mph in the Colorado River Valley, and 30 mph in the Spring Mountains. Highs on Friday should still reach the mid 60s thanks to mostly sunny conditions. Lows Friday night and beyond will be colder, in the upper 30s and low 40s. The weekend looks partly sunny on Saturday (north gusts to 20 mph) and mostly sunny on Sunday (winds under 15 mph) as daytime highs reach the low 60s. Low 60s with calm and mostly sunny conditions should continue through most of next week.