13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, February 2, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 30s this morning, so bundle up! Winds blow at 5-10 mph today, and afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s as partly cloudy conditions develop. We'll turn mostly cloudy tonight, with evening temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows near 40°. Friday starts mostly cloudy but finishes with more sun, as highs reach the upper 50s to near 60° and winds remain light. Saturday looks great, with low 40s in the early morning and low 60s in the afternoon. Calm weather on Saturday gives way to southwest winds at 15-25 mph by Sunday afternoon, when highs reach the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. North winds early next week will drop highs near 60° and accentuate the chill. Lows will remain near 40° during this stretch.