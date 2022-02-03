Watch
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022

Colder-than-average weather continues
The February 3, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:08 AM, Feb 03, 2022
LAS VEGAS —It's a cold morning in the 30s across the valley. Winds are generally calm, although it is still breezy near Nellis AFB and in Boulder City. Sunshine only lifts highs to the low 50s as northeast breezes pick back up to 15-25 mph today. Lows tonight drop to the low 30s. Friday delivers continued sun, less wind, and highs in the mid 50s. Weekend temperatures rebound to the low and mid 60s with light breezes Saturday giving way to 20 mph gusts Sunday. Calm conditions return early next week as highs reach back above average (mid-to-upper 60s).

