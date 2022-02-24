13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Feb. 24, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Temperatures are in the mid 30s near The Strip at sunrise, with 20s in some colder valley neighborhoods. Expect a few lingering north breezes at 5-15 mph this morning, then southeast at 5-15 mph this afternoon. We'll be sunny and afternoon highs will be limited to the low 50s, more than 10° colder than average. Readings drop through the 40s this evening under clear and calm conditions, with overnight lows back in the upper 20s and low 30s. Daytime highs will reach the mid and upper 50s Friday and Saturday as northeast breezes blow at 10-20 mph with sunshine. We'll continue to wake up to the 30s each weekend morning. Sunday afternoon sees low 60s and increasing clouds, although winds should be light at 5-15 mph. Monday is mild, near 70° after starting in the low 40s, and a stretch of days in the mid-to-upper 70s looks likely as March starts on Tuesday (nearly 10° above average). Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and low 50s next week. The warm-up won't last forever, as a long-lasting broad trough across the West drops highs to the 60s starting next weekend (March 5th & 6th).