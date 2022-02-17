13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Feb. 17, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Northwest gusts at 20-30 mph this morning have temperatures in the 40s feeling like the 30s, so grab a coat. Sunny weather is expected as afternoon highs reach the low 60s, with breezes tapering under 20 mph by sunset and under 10 mph after midnight. Lows tonight dip to near 40°, with mid 30s away from The Strip. Less wind on Friday, with a mix of sun and high clouds and afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Saturday sees daytime temperatures in the upper 60s with sunny, calm conditions. Sunday afternoon offers increasing clouds, southwest winds at 15-25 mph, and highs flirting with 70°. A 20% rain chance arrives Sunday night through Monday, with southwest gusts of 25-35 mph, thicker clouds, and highs in the low 60s. A chilly stretch continues early next week, with highs in the mid 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday as gusts hit 25 mph. Wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 30s in many neighborhoods Tuesday and Wednesday.