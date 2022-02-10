Watch
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Feb. 10, 2022

Cool and breezy early, mild and breezy later
The February 10, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:26 AM, Feb 10, 2022
LAS VEGAS —It's in the 50s this morning with north winds at 10-25 mph. Temperatures climb back to the mid 70s today and reach the upper 70s tomorrow, when winds drop below 15 mph. It remains quite mild through the weekend as highs hit the mid 70s through Monday. A drop to the low 60s arrives Tuesday as a trough of low pressure delivers northwest gusts to 25 mph Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will remain in the mid 40s during this stretch. Any rain chances with this system look low, around 20% Tuesday and Tuesday night.

