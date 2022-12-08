13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, December 8, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Today looks sunny and calm, but it's awfully cold! We start in the mid and upper 30s at sunrise, reach the 40s by 8 a.m., and only hit highs in the mid 50s this afternoon. A few high clouds show up by the end of the afternoon and stick with us tonight, but we'll still cool off to the upper 30s after midnight through early Friday morning. Tomorrow's highs are again limited to the mid 50s, with a few high clouds in the afternoon, but at least it remains calm. Our next weather system rolls across the Desert Southwest this weekend. Saturday is breezy (south 10-20 mph) and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday delivers thick clouds, occasional rain showers, and mountain snow! Southwest breezes at 15-25 mph on Sunday as valley temperatures start in the low 40s and only climb to the mid 50s. Right now, Las Vegas expects 0.25" of rain between Sunday morning, afternoon, and night. Above 5,000 feet there's snow in the forecast, and spots like Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon could see 12" of snow by Sunday night. Monday will be breezy (west 10-20 mph) and mostly cloudy with the small chance for a lingering shower as highs struggle to hit 50° after starting near 40° in the morning. A shot of colder air (wake-up temperatures in the low 30s and daytime highs in the upper 40s) is here Tuesday and Wednesday as sunshine returns.