13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, December 15, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Cold weather continues for the foreseeable future around Southern Nevada. We begin in the low 30s in most parts of Las Vegas with winds around 5 mph. Highs reach the low-to-mid 50s today, with northeast winds at 10-15 mph and a mostly sunny sky. We'll tumble through the 40s this evening and see lows back near freezing late tonight through daybreak Friday. Breezes tomorrow will blow at 10-20 mph and limit daytime highs to near 50° in spite of full sunshine. The weekend looks calmer, with breezes at 5-10 mph and partly cloudy conditions each day. Saturday starts near 30° (mid 20s in some neighborhoods) and finished in the upper 40s. Sunday begins near freezing (upper 20s in some neighborhoods) and finishes in the low 50s. We'll climb from the low 50s early next week to the upper 50s starting Wednesday or Thursday, and milder highs in the low and mid 60s should develop in the days leading up to Christmas!