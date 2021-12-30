13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Dec. 30, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 40s with scattered light showers this morning. Off and on rain is expected into the afternoon, when highs reach the low 50s and southwest winds blow at 10-20 mph. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place for elevations above 4,000 feet, with 8" to 12" expected in the Spring Mountains. We can't rule out additional passing showers this evening, tonight, and tomorrow, but moisture will be light and spotty at best. Lows tonight drop to the low 40s, and highs Friday reach the low 50s as northwest winds blow at 15-25 mph. Wind chills will be in the 30s at midnight as we ring in 2022, so bundle up! On Saturday (January 1st) Las Vegas looks sunny and chilly with north gusts up to 20 mph. Wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s will only climb to the mid 40s in the afternoon. Similar cold and bright weather continues Sunday; we'll start below freezing at sunrise before returning to the mid 40s, although winds should be light. Highs reach 50° Monday before returning to normal (mid 50s) Tuesday and Wednesday.