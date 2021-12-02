13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 40s and low 50s early this morning with partly cloudy conditions approaching from the south. Highs dip to the 69°-71° range today, and we'll stay in that temperature territory through the weekend and into Monday. Not much organized wind in Las Vegas, with max speeds at 10-15 mph. A shift in the pattern occurs early next week. Increasing clouds late Monday as a storm approaches and passes us by on Tuesday, delivering a 10% rain chance and dropping highs to the mid 60s. Wednesday through the rest of the week will be a bit cooler, in the upper 50s and low 60s, which is more typical for December in Southern Nevada. Nighttime temperatures will remain in the 40s for the foreseeable future.

