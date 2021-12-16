13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the low 30s this morning, with thicker high clouds filtering the sun. Highs today are limited to 50° (our eigth day in the 50s or colder). There's a small chance, only 10%, of a few sprinkles this evening. Lows tonight drop back to mid 30s. Low 50s are here Friday with lots of sunshine, but north winds will hit 20 mph and make it feel even colder. Highs in the low 50s continue this weekend (with sunshine) but it will be in the 30s each weekend morning. Low and mid 50s continue next week, with rain chances returning Tuesday and Wednesday.