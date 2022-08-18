13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, August 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas highs approach 100° as spotty showers and storms stay in the forecast. Isolated downpours are possible at any point, but the best chance (about 30% in the valley) develops in the afternoon heat and humidity, with the threat of brief strong wind gusts. Isolated showers and storms can't be ruled out tonight, as lows only drop to the mid 80s. The chance of an afternoon or evening thundershower lingers at 20% on Friday and Saturday as highs reach the upper 90s with lots of humidity. Sunday's rain chance drops to 10% as the humidity lingers and highs remain in the upper 90s. Near 100° weather is expected early next week as we dry out Monday and Tuesday (rain chances drop below 10%). Small rain chances return by the middle and end of next week, keeping highs in the upper 90s to near 100°.