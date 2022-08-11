13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, August 11, 2022

LAS VEGAS — A Flood Watch continues for the higher terrain around Las Vegas, but the valley isn't included today. We wake to the low 80s and more sun than clouds as high humidity continues. Highs will reach the upper 90s this afternoon with light south breezes under 15 mph and increasing clouds as storms form over the mountains with the potential for flash flooding in the higher terrain. There's a small chance (30%) that parts of the valley catch a few showers or storms from the mountains, favoring the south and west sides of Las Vegas. It should be mainly dry tonight with lows near 80°. The rain chance dips to 20% on Friday afternoon as highs reach the upper 90s. The monsoon pattern could ramp back up this weekend and early next week, and better rain and storm chances (40%) should mean more afternoon clouds and highs in the mid 90s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Valley storm chances dip back to 20%-30% starting Tuesday of next week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s and low 80s during this stretch.