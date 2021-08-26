13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Warm this morning with upper 80s and low 90s and south breezes up to 20 mph. High of 106° today with gusts of 25 mph and some lingering smoke yielding reduced air quality. Lows tonight in the upper 70s. Temperatures near 108° on Friday and Saturday, with 107° Sunday. An Excessive Heat Warning runs from Thursday through Sunday for Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley, and from Saturday through Sunday for Las Vegas. A small rain chances kick in Sunday (only 10%) and Monday with scattered storms (20% chance) Tuesday and Wednesday as humidity increases. Highs should dip to near 100° those two days.