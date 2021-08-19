13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Aug. 19, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Wildfire smoke will reduce visibility and hurt air quality across Southern Nevada today. It's comfortably in the 70s at daybreak, and the winds have relaxed. Daytime highs are limited to the mid 90s, which is nearly 10° below average for mid-August. Highs linger in the upper 90s Friday and Saturday before hitting 101° Sunday. Gusts will generally be from the south at 15 mph today and 20 mph tomorrow, but increase to 25 mph on Sunday. Temperatures heat up each day next week, approaching 105° by Wednesday as dry weather continues. Nighttime lows should dip to the mid and upper 70s for the next week. No appreciable rain chances in Southern Nevada during this stretch.